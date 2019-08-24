Bills' Tre'Davious White: Leaves with quad contusion
White was forced out of Friday's preseason contest against Detroit with a quad contusion.
White was able to walk off the field on his own power and wrapped his leg with ice after sustaining the injury. The severity of the issue is unclear, but if the 24-year-old misses any time, Captain Munnerlyn and Kevin Johnson would likely be candidates to see increased reps.
