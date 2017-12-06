Bills' Tre'Davious White: Limited at practice Wednesday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that White (concussion) would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
White was on the receiving end of an illegal hit from behind by the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski in Sunday's loss to New England, resulting in the cornerback sustaining a concussion while the tight end was levied a one-game suspension for his actions. It's a good sign that White will be able to practice in any capacity three days after the incident, but he'll need to clear all phases of the protocol in order to take the field Week 14 against the Colts. Leonard Johnson (knee) or Lafayette Pitts would likely draw the start at cornerback opposite E.J. Gaines if White is unable to play this week.
