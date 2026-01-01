White (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

White wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report, so the illness is a new issue for the veteran cornerback. He would likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets if he were to log a full practice Friday. In the 10 games since the Bills' Week 7 bye, White has logged 18 tackles (10 solo) and seven pass defenses (including one interception).