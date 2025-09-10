Bills' Tre'Davious White: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday.
White didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled inactive for Week 1, so his limited activity Wednesday represents a tangible step in the right direction. With rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston (knee) on IR and out until at least Week 5, White will provide a significant boost to Buffalo's cornerback corps when back on the field. He'll have two more chances to upgrade to full practice reps ahead of Sunday's road game against the Jets.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Inactive for SNF•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Doubtful for Sunday night•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Still not practicing•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Question mark for Week 1•