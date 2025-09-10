White (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday.

White didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled inactive for Week 1, so his limited activity Wednesday represents a tangible step in the right direction. With rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston (knee) on IR and out until at least Week 5, White will provide a significant boost to Buffalo's cornerback corps when back on the field. He'll have two more chances to upgrade to full practice reps ahead of Sunday's road game against the Jets.