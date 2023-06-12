White has looked healthy in practices this spring, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo.
White unsurprisingly had a down year in 2022 after his late-2021 ACL tear, and the season ended on a low note with a concussion forcing him out of Buffalo's playoff loss to Cincinnati. The 28-year-old is apparently healthy now and remains the No. 1 cornerback for one of the more talented defenses in the NFL.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Being evaluated for a head injury•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Makes season debut on pitch count•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Listed as active Thursday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Still in play for Week 12•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Won't play Sunday•