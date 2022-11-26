White, returning from a long-term knee injury, played 15 defensive snaps in Thursday's win over Detroit and did not register a tackle or pass defensed.

White had missed exactly a year's worth of action after suffering a season-ending injury last Thanksgiving against the Saints. His snaps will be brought up in the coming games, perhaps slowly as the Bills keep the long-term plan in mind. He's the team's best corner when healthy, though he's probably not in a position just yet to be shutting down the opponent's top wideout like he's done so many times in the past. The Bills, who have had injury problems in the secondary all season, are probably counting on White being back at close to full speed again come playoff time, and perhaps even for some meaningful December action.