White (back) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
White managed through the back injury last week before ultimately suiting up in Monday's game against the Chiefs, so it's too early to panic on his status for Week 7. Expect his practice availability throughout the week to shed more light on his chances to play Sunday. If the LSU product were to miss any more time, Taron Johnson would be in line for a starting role at cornerback.
