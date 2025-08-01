White's teammate Maxwell Hairston is expected to be sidelined for at least the next three weeks after being diagnosed with an LCL sprain in his right knee, meaning White could take on a more prominent role as the regular season draws near, Alec White and Kay Racine report.

Hairston was the team's first-round pick back in April, and the plan seemed to be to have him start right away, with White -- who was a first-rounder himself in 2017 -- set to serve as a mentor and steady backup presence. That plan may change now if Hairston can't get enough reps in before the Week 1 opener vs. the Ravens. If White does see a starter's snap count early on in the season, he could be a good source for tackles, etc. given that he'd be playing opposite the team's top corner in Christian Bedford. Dane Jackson is also in the mix more more potential action.