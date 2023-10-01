White (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins and is being evaluated for a right Achilles injury after being carted off the field.

White went down in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a non-contact injury, potentially putting the 28-year-old's availability beyond Week 4 in jeopardy. The standout cornerback previously suffered a torn ACL in November 2021, though that injury was to his left leg. White recorded three solo tackles and a pass breakup before exiting the contest.