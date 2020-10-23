White (back) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The back injury kept the star cornerback out of the Week 5 contest against the Titans while he played through it Monday against the Chiefs. After practicing fully Wednesday, it appears the back is acting up again, leaving White as a true question mark for Sunday's game.
