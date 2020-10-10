White (back) was listed as a non-participant for Saturday's walkthrough practice and is questionable for Tuesday's game in Tennessee, the Bills official site reports.

White hasn't practiced at all this week, so his status for this week's game is truly up in the air. The one saving grace might be that the game has been moved to Tuesday, giving him an extra two-and-a-half days to get his back loosened up. He's one of the best three cornerbacks in the game, so his presence is important for a good Buffalo defense that's surprisingly struggled at times in 2020 so far.