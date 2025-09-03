Bills' Tre'Davious White: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (lower leg) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
White is now in jeopardy of missing the Bills' Week 1 affair against the Ravens, as he hasn't practiced since sustaining a lower leg injury in late August. The veteran corner's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide a better indication on whether he can suit up Sunday. Buffalo's secondary is already plagued with injuries, as Christian Benford (undisclosed) and Maxwell Hairston (knee) are also banged up heading into Week 1.
