White had three tackles (two solo) and his first interception of the season in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears.

White came up with the interception as the Bears were driving into Bills territory, coming up with a 37-yard return. The Bears totaled only 190 yards of offense but it made little difference with the Bills continuing turnover issues. White and the Bills secondary will match-up against the Jets and quarterback Sam Darnold next week, who threw four interceptions Sunday.