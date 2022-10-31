Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that the team intends to activate Tre'Davious White (knee) this week, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Considering White's 21-day window since being designated to return from the PUP list Oct. 12 is nearing an end, this probably should be expected. However, even when he does get added to the 53-man roster, there is no guarantee he'll suit up Sunday against the Jets, as McDermott also said the team would take his status day-to-day in regards to playing this week.