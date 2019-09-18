Play

White was listed as limited following Wednesday's practice due to a neck injury.

Given that the stud corner was still able to do some work during the week's first practice, we're not too worried about this week's game against the Bengals, a team that has had some decent success through the air so far even without star receiver A.J. Green.

