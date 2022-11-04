White doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, but his status is still to be determined, Aidan Joly and Adam Gorski or WIVB.com reports.
White continues to work his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last year, but the Bills have remained cautious with their star defensive back. If White sees any action Sunday, it'll likely be in a limited fashion.
