White recorded two interceptions and two pass breakups in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.

White posted two interceptions during the 2018 campaign, and he's already matched that total in Week 3 alone. The turnovers make White into a solid IDP contributor, although his tackle count can be flaky. Consider that going into Week 4 versus the Patriots, as Tom Brady hasn't turned the ball over yet this year.