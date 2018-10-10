Bills' Tre'Davious White: Numbers suffering due to awesomeness
White posted one solo tackle and no other IDP stats during Sunday's win over the Titans.
That gives the standout corner 16 tackles, four passes defensed and no interceptions on the season. White is quickly becoming one of the league's best shutdown corners, but as we've all learned, this mantle often yields a suppression of stats as opponents look toward other receivers. With the Bills not having much to offer on the other side of the field -- it's been a rotation of Ryan Lewis and Phillip Gaines since veteran Vontae Davis infamously quit the team at halftime in Week 2 -- there's little reason the pattern for White will change. He may get the occasional pick as he's battling with some of the league's top receivers, but if you're looking at Buffalo defenders the IDP totals -- especially tackles -- are best found elsewhere.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Standout rookie•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Interception in win•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Scores touchdown Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...