White posted one solo tackle and no other IDP stats during Sunday's win over the Titans.

That gives the standout corner 16 tackles, four passes defensed and no interceptions on the season. White is quickly becoming one of the league's best shutdown corners, but as we've all learned, this mantle often yields a suppression of stats as opponents look toward other receivers. With the Bills not having much to offer on the other side of the field -- it's been a rotation of Ryan Lewis and Phillip Gaines since veteran Vontae Davis infamously quit the team at halftime in Week 2 -- there's little reason the pattern for White will change. He may get the occasional pick, considering he's typically battling with some of the league's top receivers. However, if you're looking at Buffalo defenders, the IDP totals -- especially tackles -- are best found elsewhere.