White (knee) was placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, ruling him out for the first four games of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The star cornerback hasn't been able to practice in camp and won't play in a game any earlier than October. White is still recovering from a knee injury suffered last Thanksgiving, and while the Bills drafted Kaiir Elam in the first round this offseason to provide additional help at cornerback, they also lost Levi Wallace and his 52 career starts to the Steelers. Buffalo will need Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson to step up early in the season, along with the aforementioned Elam.