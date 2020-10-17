White (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs.
White has logged consecutive full workloads at practice to close out the week, so the Bills appear to be exercising caution with this questionable designation. Still, his final status is not likely to be confirmed until closer to game-time. Assuming White plays, the matchup between him and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill is one of the better ones you'll see this season.
