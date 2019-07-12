Bills' Tre'Davious White: Participates offseason practice
White participated in the Bills' offseason practices.
White saw his stats dip slightly in his second NFL season, recording 54 tackles and eight passes defensed, including two interceptions, all of which were lower than his rookie year numbers. Despite failing to improve his marks he was still an impressive young secondary player for the Bills. He'll figure to open the season as a starting cornerback so long as he stays healthy.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Youngster continues to shine•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Won't return Sunday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Nabs first interception•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Eight tackles Monday night•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Ready for Hopkins•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Another limited session•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Rudolph
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...