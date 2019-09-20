Bills' Tre'Davious White: Practices in full
White (neck) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
White practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday and Thursday and now appears back to full health. The third-year cornerback is set for his usual starting role versus the Bengals on Sunday.
