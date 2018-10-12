Bills' Tre'Davious White: Ready for Hopkins
White (ankle) practiced fully Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday and does not have an injury status for Sunday's game in Houston, the Bills' official site reports.
Expect Buffalo's best corner to become very familiar with the explosive DeAndre Hopkins in one of the better 1-on-1 matchups you'll see around the league this week.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Another limited session•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Limited with ankle issue•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Numbers suffering due to shutdown qualities•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Standout rookie•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Interception in win•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Clears concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...