White, who exited the Week 15 win over the Broncos with a neck injury, was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report.

This is obviously good news for the Bills, who seem to have dodged a couple of bullets when arguably their best players on each side of the ball -- White on defense and Stefon Diggs on offense -- went down with injuries late in the blowout win against Denver. White could be rested on some level in Week 17 if the Bills can't improve their playoff positioning in the regular season's final week, though it appears he's ready for a full evening's worth of action Monday vs. the rival Patriots.