The Bills and White agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
White has more than lived up to his standing as the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft, developing into one of the best cover corners in the NFL. Through three seasons, he's averaged 61.6 tackles per 16 games played while tallying 12 interceptions along the way. With this new contract in place, the 25-year-old is locked in with the Bills for the prime years of his career.
