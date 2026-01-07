White finished the regular season with 40 tackles (29 solo) and 10 defensed passes, including an interception, over 16 games.

White missed Week 1 due to a groin injury but proceeded to start each of the Bills' subsequent 16 games. After a one-year hiatus split between Baltimore and the Rams, White had a solid return to Buffalo, pacing the team with 10 defensed passes -- his highest mark since 2020. White will continue to work as one of the Bills' starting cornerbacks in the postseason before becoming a free agent upon the conclusion of the campaign.