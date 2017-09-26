Play

White made seven tackles (six solo) and recorded his first career interception in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

White also had four passes defensed and was a major factor in keeping Trevor Siemian out of rhythm Sunday. The rookie first-round pick has looked great in his first three career games, with 16 tackles (14 solo), seven passes defensed and an interception.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories