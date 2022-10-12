White (knee) is expected to return to practice Wednesday.
White will be back at practice for the first time since last November after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee against the Saints on Thanksgiving. He will not play Sunday versus the Chiefs, but it's possible he could return in Week 8 against Green Bay after the Bills' Week 7 bye week. White will provide a boost to Buffalo's secondary with Micah Hyde (neck) done for the season.
