Bills' Tre'Davious White: Returns and plays major role
White returned from a shoulder injury that sidelined him temporarily Sunday against the Steelers and finished with two interceptions and four total tackles.
White's second pick of the day -- following his return from the injury -- featured a 49-yard return that changed the tune of a game the Steelers had been leading, and in the end the Bills' playoff ticket was punched thanks to their stud corner. White's six interceptions are tied for the NFL lead -- the only problem in IDP leagues is that he's so good in coverage he someones gets avoided. Pittsburgh didn't take that path Sunday night and got burned badly. With the playoffs secure, White and the Bills will travel to New England next week to try and put some late pressure on the Patriots for the AFC East crown.
