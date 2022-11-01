The Bills activated White (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

White was lost for the 2021 season when he suffered a torn ACL in a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Saints. With the deadline approaching to get him back on the active roster, Buffalo has made the move to do exactly that, but it's unknown if he'll be able to suit up right away. On Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott said White will "remain day-to-day, and (I'm) not really going to get into speculating on whether he's going to play" Sunday at the Jets. White's listing on injury reports this week could be more revealing about his upcoming availability (or lack thereof).