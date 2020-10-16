White (back) practiced in full Friday, paving the way for him to suit up Monday against the Chiefs, Sal Capaccio of the Bills' official site reports.

White was inactive for just the second time in his career in last week's loss to the Titans, but the star cornerback is slated to return and try to slow down Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill. This difficult matchup will certainly test just how healthy White is, but his return represents a major boost for Buffalo's defense regardless.