White (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Browns, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
White will remain unavailable in Week 11 as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered last season, but he appears to be close to a return. With the Bills' next game coming on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions, it may be difficult for the cornerback to return for Week 12, but his status is worth monitoring moving forward.
