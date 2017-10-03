Bills' Tre'Davious White: Scores touchdown Sunday
White scooped up a fumble and ran it back 52 yards for a touchdown Sunday against the Falcons.
The rookie first-round pick added four tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup Sunday. White's abilities in coverage make him a lockdown cornerback, as he has one interception and a team-high eight pass breakups so far this season. Now would be the time to grab him for keeper leagues if possible.
