White (back) is active for Sunday's game at the Jets.
We're going to guess the star corner isn't 100 percent given his game-time status all after missing one game and plenty of practice time lately. Still, White is as good as they come, so even while playing through the back issue his presence is a boost to Buffalo's struggling defense.
