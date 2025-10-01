White logged seven solo tackles during the Bills' 31-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

White played 51 of 67 defensive snaps Sunday and led the Bills in tackles. The veteran corner missed Buffalo's first game of the regular season and was limited in Week 2 due to a groin injury, but he has seen the field far more over the Bills' last two games. The 2017 first-rounder is up to 15 tackles (14 solo) and two pass defenses across three games to start the year.