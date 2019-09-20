White, who was limited the first two days of practice this week with a neck injury, is practicing Friday without a non-contact jersey, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

White is pretty much a guarantee to play Sunday against the Bengals, though we'll see if the Bills list him as questionable or sans injury tag. The stud corner will look to slow down a Cincinnati passing game, a unit that's been effective under its new coaching staff amid Cincy's otherwise disappointing 0-2 start.