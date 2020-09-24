White practiced fully Thursday after working on a limited basis in Wednesday's session due to a shoulder issue.
White seems a certainty to be ready to try and stop the Rams' passing attack this week. One of the league's elite cornerbacks, White has only missed one game in three-plus NFL seasons.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Shoulder issue surfaces•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Receives huge extension•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Decides to play this season•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Considering opting out•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Sitting out Week 17•