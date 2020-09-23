White was limited during Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
Coach Sean McDermott almost always errs on the side of caution with his veterans during the opening session of the week, so we won't worry too much about White's Week 3 status unless he regresses in his practice level Thursday or Friday. He's set to have a major role in Sunday's game trying to slow down a Rams offense that appears to be flying high once again.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Receives huge extension•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Decides to play this season•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Considering opting out•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Sitting out Week 17•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Coach unconcerned about shoulder•