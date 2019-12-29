Play

White (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Bills are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture, and coach Sean McDermott is opting to rest numerous key players in the regular-season finale. Reserve cornerbacks Siran Neal and Kevin Johnson figure to see increased roles in Sunday's contest. White finishes the 2019 regular season with 58 tackles (48 solo), 17 passes defensed, six interceptions and two forced fumbles.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends