Bills' Tre'Davious White: Standout rookie
White, taken in the first round by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished his first season with 69 tackles, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.
The Bills really made out in trading down with Kansas City and still getting a guy who looks like he could be an elite corner for years to come. White has a legitimate case for both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, though the competition for both will be pretty close. The secondary was the Bills' best overall unit on both sides of the ball in 2017, and three or all four starters should be back next season. White will assume his spot as the No. 1 corner no matter what else the Bills do this offseason.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Interception in win•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Scores touchdown Sunday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Records first career INT•
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...