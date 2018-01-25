White, taken in the first round by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished his first season with 69 tackles, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

The Bills really made out in trading down with Kansas City and still getting a guy who looks like he could be an elite corner for years to come. White has a legitimate case for both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, though the competition for both will be pretty close. The secondary was the Bills' best overall unit on both sides of the ball in 2017, and three or all four starters should be back next season. White will assume his spot as the No. 1 corner no matter what else the Bills do this offseason.