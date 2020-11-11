White (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
White was injured late in the Bills' win over Seattle on Sunday. Coach Sean McDermott earlier put his star cornerback in the "day-to-day" category, so we'll see how White's practice regimen shapes up the rest of the week. He's one of the few guys in the league capable of sticking with Arizona's dangerous DeAndre Hopkins.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Week 9 return deemed questionable•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Set to go Week 7•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Misses another practice•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Managing injury•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Back in action Monday•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Officially questionable•