Bills coach Sean McDermott said that White (knee) is still not ready to play and is considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
White did not suit up for Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jets after being activated from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, as seems to still be working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November. The star cornerback logged 41 tackles, six passes defended and one interception over 11 games in 2021, and should reprise the Bills' No. 1 cornerback spot once healthy this season. It will be worth monitoring White's status on the team's first injury report of Week 10 this Wednesday.
