White has yet to be ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

White has yet to make his return to the field in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL last season, but he remains a possibility to play on Thanksgiving Day versus Detroit. The cornerback said Wednesday that he's taking it "one day at a time", making it seem like he could return in the near future. If he can't go in Week 12, Taron Johnson will once again operate in a starting role in Buffalo's secondary.