White had three tackles and an interception -- his fourth of the season -- during Sunday's win over the Broncos.

White is up to 50 tackles, the aforementioned four picks and two forced fumbles this season -- excellent production considering teams shy away from his side of the field because he's so darn good in coverage. His name is worth mentioning for those owning wideouts of Buffalo opponents. If your guy is the team's clear-cut No. 1 receiver, odds are White's gonna shadow him the entire game, and usually with aplomb. Case in point: Denver's Courtland Sutton had by far his worst game of the season Sunday, snagging just one of eight targets for 27 yards.