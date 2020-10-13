White (back) is inactive for Tuesday's game versus the Titans.
White will miss the second game of his career after sitting out of every practice over the past week. This could be a bit of an issue for the Bills' secondary, which will also be without Levi Wallace (ankle), but it should help that the Titans' receiver corps is depleted behind A.J. Brown. White will aim to get healthy for a Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs.
