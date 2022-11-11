White (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but head coach Sean McDermott said earlier Friday that the cornerback's status for the contest remains up in the air, Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1 Buffalo reports.

White was reinstated from the PUP list Nov. 1 after his 21-day evaluation window for a return to the 53-man roster came to a close, but the star cornerback ended up on the inactive list ahead of the Bills' Week 9 loss to the Jets. Though White hasn't endured any reported setbacks with his surgically repaired left knee since returning to practice, the Bills appear to be proceeding cautiously with the 27-year-old before having him make his 2022 debut. The Bills will presumably wait and see how White checks out following Friday's practice and during pregame warmups Sunday before deciding if he's ready to play against Minnesota.