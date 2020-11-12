White is listed as a limited practice participant Thursday due to an ankle injury.
White had to leave Sunday's win over Seattle late in the game, but he's starting to trend back up for the Week 10 contest in Arizona. Assuming he's able to go, he'll likely be tasked with keeping on eye on star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
