White (ankle) was listed as questionable to return near the conclusion of Sunday's 44-34 win against the Seahawks.

Buffalo had to withstand Russell Wilson's fourth-quarter efforts without the one-time All-Pro available for a portion of the period, though the Bills were able to hold on for the impressive win. White recovered a fumble and collected eight tackles prior to his exit, but now his practice status will be worth monitoring over the coming week as Buffalo prepares for another formidable NFC West opponent in the Cardinals.