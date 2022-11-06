White is listed as a healthy scratch for the Week 9 matchup against the Jets.
White made his return from the injured reserve this week and didn't have any sort of injury designation ahead of the Week 9 matchup, but he'll ultimately end up sidelined. Look for Taron Johnson to again get a start at cornerback opposite Dane Jackson.
